G20 Summit: PM Modi, other world leaders participate in first session on global economy, health

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Friday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health.

For the next two days, the heads of state and government of the world's major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. Finance Ministers traditionally attend the event as well.

PM Modi, who arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit, will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.



The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Members of the international forum account for more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly Summit, with the participation of the respective heads of State and Government.

Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

The G-20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups.

More than 170 events were held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory. (ANI)

