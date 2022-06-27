G7 Summit: PM Modi holds talks with Indonesia President, discusses comprehensive strategic partnership

Schloss Elmau [Germany], June 27 (ANI): On the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both countries.

"PM @narendramodi and President @jokowi had a productive meeting. Their talks will add strength to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia,"The office of the Prime Minister said today.

"Both leaders also discussed ways to boost connectivity and business linkages," it added.

Indonesia is the first country with which India has adopted a shared vision of maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was established in May 2018 during PM Modi's visit to Indonesia. President Widodo was among one of the Chief Guests invited for India's Republic Day celebrations in Delhi in 2018.



Both leaders last met on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit in 2021. Indonesia is the second-largest trading partner of India in ASEAN region. The Bilateral trade of over USD 26 billion between 2020 to 2021. India and Indonesia also share cultural civilizational linkages.

The 9th century Borobudur Buddhist temple and Prambanan Shiva temple are examples of the shared cultural heritage.

Ramayana and Mahabharata are key inspirations for Indonesian folk art. Around 8,500 Indians in Indonesia engaged in qualified professions like Chartered Accountants, Software Professionals, Teachers, Engineers.

Prime Minister Modi is attending this year's summit being held under the German Presidency. India is among the five partner countries invited to attend the G7 Summit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit. Before the start of the second day of the G7 Summit, leaders of the member and partner countries gathered for a group photograph.

Besides Biden, PM Modi was seen interacting with the prominent leaders of the group including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

PM Modi was also seen having a tete-tete with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Friendship at the highest level: President @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister @narendramodi at a crucial #G7 summit for collective decisions on global challenges and world stability," the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government will be continued support for Ukraine. On Sunday the Chancellor welcomed the heads of state and government of the G7 to the summit under the German presidency. The economically strong democracies come together in Schloss Elmau for three days.

"We are united by our view of the world. We are also united by our belief in democracy and the rule of law," said Chancellor Scholz at the beginning of the summit. That will play a major role in the deliberations.

In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues. All G7 countries are concerned about the crises that are currently to be overcome - falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, shortages of raw materials and disruption to supply chains. These are no small challenges and it is therefore important to share responsibility, said Scholz.

"The G7 is a good community to develop joint responses to the challenges of our time. It is important that we act decisively and also as a unit. Both belong together," said the Chancellor.

PM Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit. Besides the G7 event, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the Summit.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event. (ANI)