New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Gaitri I Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1986 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
She is at present India's Ambassador in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that Kumar is expected to take up her new assignment shortly. (ANI)
Gaitri I Kumar appointed India's next envoy to UK
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:15 IST
New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Gaitri I Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1986 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.