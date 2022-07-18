Gambian Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Vice President of Gambia Badara A. Joof arrived in India on a five-day visit where he is set to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry and EXIM Bank of India (CII-EXIM) Bank Conclave 2022 along with other bilateral engagements.

In a tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, "Strengthening the partnership. Greetings to Vice President of The Gambia on his arrival in India. He is on a 5-day visit to India and will participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave 2022, besides having other bilateral engagements."

Meanwhile, the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived in the national capital on Sunday for the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.

"Warm welcome to DPM & FM Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia in India. Her participation in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave and extensive engagements over the next few days will further deepen our relations with Namibia in all spheres," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said in a tweet.

The event is scheduled to take place between July 19-20 where both the countries, India and Africa will have the session on different topics under themes like "Building Financing Partnerships", "SERV Africa - Higher Education & Skill Development Partnership with Africa", Strengthening Value Chains in Agriculture & Food Processing Sector and many more.



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and President of Confederation of Indian Industry Sanjiv Bajaj will also be present at the meeting.

The CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

According to the website, the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership".

"The upcoming edition will focus on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa," CII-EXIM Africa Conclave said.



The two-day event will take place at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

