Gandhi's values can defeat challenges across cultures, borders: UN Resident Coordinator in India amid Ukraine war

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Amid the Ukraine war, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said that challenges can be defeated by embodying Mahatma Gandhi's principles across cultures and borders for a peaceful future.

"We can defeat challenges by embracing Gandhi's values and working across cultures & borders to build a better, more peaceful future for all," Sharp said.

He made the remarks as he delivered the message of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary celebrations in New Delhi. The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, leader of India's independence movement and pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence.

"Mahatma Gandhi's message that peace and shared prosperity and sustainability cannot be separated, runs at the very core of the UN. As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and the world nears the halfway mark to achieve Agenda 2030, India is again showing the way," he said.

Moreover, saying that India can be a "game-changer", he also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "ambitious initiatives" on climate action.



"As a leader on climate action and climate justice through ambitious initiatives launched by PM Narendra Modi such as Panchamrit and LiFE and with the immeasurable wealth of multicultural diversity, so beautifully embodied here today, India can be the game-changer."

Shombi Sharp also called for a ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Sharp was speaking on the sidelines of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' cycle rally in New Delhi. The UN official was participating in the event to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

"The need is to support the peace negotiation efforts and support the calls for a ceasefire immediately, that is the very first thing, from there everything else stems," Sharp said.

Talking about the UN efforts, he said, "General Secretary Antonio Guterres has been urgently appealing for peace, for a ceasefire, for de-escalation and to give peace a chance despite the tragic events."

Antonio Guterres also called for a return to the path of negotiation and dialogue. "We must rally and meet this challenge together for peace, and to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," Guterres said at a media stakeout in New York.

According to General Assembly resolution of June 15, 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day of Non-Violence is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".

The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence," the UN noted. (ANI)

