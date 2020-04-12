Gas explosion kills three in Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 12 (ANI): An explosion of a gas-air mixture in a two-story residential building has killed three people and injured four others in Kattakurgan district of central Samarkand region, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at 7 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Sunday, which caused a partial collapse of the building, the ministry said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

Preliminary results show that the outburst was caused by a gas leak on the first floor of the apartment, the statement said, adding that investigations are still underway. (ANI)

