Gautam Adani takes over Haifa Port, to continue investing in Israel

Haifa [Israel], January 31 (ANI): Business conglomerate Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani, after taking over one of the largest international seaports of Israel, the Haifa port, said that he would continue investing in Israel, according to Reuters.

Adani made the remarks while speaking at an event in Haifa welcoming Adani Ports (APSE.NS) and Gadot, a local chemicals and logistics group that purchased the port for 4 billion shekels (USD 1.15 billion).

"We will transform the entire port landscape," Adani said. "Our intention is to make the right set of investments that will not just make the Adani-Gadot partnership proud but will make the whole of Israel proud," according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Adani also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He described the day as 'momentous' as the Port of Haifa was handed over to the Adani Group.



"Adani-Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire," he said.

"Privileged to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on this momentous day as the Port of Haifa is handed over to the Adani Group. The Abraham Accord will be a game changer for the Mediterranean sea logistics. Adani Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire," Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. In each of its business areas, the Group has established a leadership position in India.

Over the past 5 years, flagship company Adani Enterprises has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.

Looking ahead, it plans to foray into the telecom space and has massive plans to grow its green hydrogen and airports businesses. (ANI)

