Gen Naravane meets Bangladesh Army's Quarter Master General

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane met Lieutenant General Mohammad Saiful Alam, Quarter Master General, Bangladesh Army on Tuesday at South Block, New Delhi and issues of mutual interest.

"Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam, Quarter Master General, Bangladesh Army called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," the Army said in a Tweet.



Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was on a three-day official visit to India earlier this month.

During his visit, he held talks with India's top military brass on strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. Apart from the three service chiefs, he also met Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. General Naravane had visited Bangladesh in April this year.

India is observing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to mark 50 years of its victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 war. (ANI)

