Gen Naravane's visit would deepen friendship between two Armies: Indian Embassy in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane's visit to Nepal, Naveen Kumar, spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated that his visit would deepen the long-standing and customary bonds of friendship between the two Armies.

"In reply to several media queries regarding upcoming official visit of COAS of India from 4th Nov, the Indian Embassy's spokesperson Mr Naveen Kumar said that Gen. MM Naravane's visit would deepen the long-standing and customary bonds of friendship between the two Armies," said India in Nepal in a Twitter post.



Kumar further stated that Naravane's visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss the bilateral defence partnership and explore avenues for mutual benefit.

"His visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss the bilateral defence partnership and explore avenues to further strengthen it for mutual benefit," tweeted India in Nepal.

Last month, Nepali Army on Tuesday confirmed a three-day visit by General Naravane, starting from November 4, when he would be accorded the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army. (ANI)

