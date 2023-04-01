Gender-based violence in Pakistan calls for action: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Pakistan as a state will only prosper when its women will have a safe environment where they'll be able to enjoy their basic rights; such as the right to education and the right to work, however, the condition of women in the country is deplorable which calls for action against discrimination against them, reported The Nation.

Amongst the hurdles for women in pursuance of education and contribution to society, the insecure environment remains very crucial. Pakistan has seen an exodus in trends of harassment, rape, and sexual exploitation of women when they are out for work or education.

Due to various cultural constraints and prevalent stereotypes and taboos, women, particularly in the more conservative and rural societies, are confined to their homes, reported The Nation.

Ingrained practices towards women within the Pakistani culture are often those of oppression, possession, objectification and use as bargaining tools (for example, made to marry in families with ongoing disputes as a peace offering and conflict resolution mechanism). These practices take place in rural settings more often because rural women usually have a lower social, economic and political status.

Although, state laws are strict when dealing with these vices lack implementation has led to an increasing number of incidents where females of all ages, from school-going girls to married women, are subjected to rape and killing, reported The Nation.



Many women have been killed in the name of honour and many face domestic violence. According to a poll, Pakistan is ranked as the sixth most dangerous country for women.

Many in Pakistan blame the state authorities for the recent surge in violence as they have failed to implement the laws in the spirit which allow the criminals to go unpunished, reported The Nation.

Be it 27 years old Noor Muqaddam who was murdered in cold blood; the woman raped in front of her children and left helpless on the motorway; the girl sexually assaulted in F9 park and preached to stay indoors after sunset; or the bus hostess raped by the guard at gunpoint; the list of crimes perpetrated against women is very long.

There are many more cases which have been reported while many have gone unnoticed. According to the statistics, over 3,987 women were murdered across the country from 2019 to 2021, while 10 thousand 517 cases of rape against women were registered.

The growing violence against women in the country has been attributed to several factors including lack of effective education, lack of awareness, poverty, and uncontrolled misogyny in the country, reported The Nation.

The free access to various unethical internet sites is also a culprit as it triggers sexual desire and society witnessed a soar in rape and harassment cases. The prevailing condition and psyche of men have made it difficult for women to go outside of their homes.

Although many women are contributing in various fields, a major chunk is fearful to go out of their homes because of the insecurity that they might not return home safely, reported The Nation. (ANI)

