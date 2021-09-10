General Prabhu Ram Sharma appointed new chief of Nepal Army

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday conferred the rank of General on Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the officiating Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of National Defence College in India, Gen Sharma holds a Master's Degree in History from the Tribhuban University, Nepal, and a Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic Study from the University of Madras.

President Bhandari conferred insignia of the rank to General Sharma at an investiture ceremony held at the Presidential Office. She also administered the oath of office and secrecy to General Sharma. He is 44th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army.

Gen Sharma received a 'Guard of Honour' at the Army Headquarters before assuming office. He also visited the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and the Martyr's Memorial in Chhauni.

Born on January 5, 1964 in Kathmandu, General Sharma is a graduate of Nepali Army Academy, who was commissioned into the Purano Gorakh Battalion, one of the oldest Infantry Battalions in the Nepali Army.

He was commissioned into the Nepali Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1984.

He completed his Company Command and Staff Course from the Nepali Army War College (1988-89) and Command and Staff Officers Course from Army Command and Staff College (1996-97) Nepal. In addition, he has completed the Technical Officer (TO) course from India. (ANI)