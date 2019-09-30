General Rawat meets Maldivian Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Forces of MNDF

Male [Maldives], Sept 30 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who is on a five-day visit to Maldives called on the defence minister and other senior officials of the island nation on Monday.

The Army Chief met Maldives met Minister of Defence, Mariya Didi and Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, MNDF and held discussions on defence cooperation with them.

"General Bipin Rawat #COAS called upon the Minister of Defence of Maldives. Wide range of issues with common concerns to both the countries were discussed. Defence cooperation was at the forefront of discussions including common security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region," the Indian Army said in a series of tweets.

"General Bipin Rawat #COAS called upon Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, MNDF and held discussions on defence cooperation, security-related issues. Both agreed upon enhancing defence ties, greater impetus to training exchanges to include Exercise Ekuverin," it said in another tweet.

General Rawat also visited Military Hospital where Indian Armed Forces medical team is providing support in functioning of the hospital. He interacted with the medical team and appreciated their contribution in ensuring the efficient functioning of the Military Hospital.

The Army Chief visited victory monument in Male and paid tributes to the valiant martyrs who had laid down their life on November 3, 1988, Army said in another tweet.

Other than these, General Rawat also met Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to Maldives.

COAS was briefed on cooperation activities and security related issues of Indian Ocean Region. The Ambassador accompanied General Rawat for meeting with Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence, Maldives.

The Maldives, due to its centrality to the Indian Ocean region, has always held prime importance for India. India extends full support to enhance capacity and capability development of Maldives army as an equal partner. Military vehicles and military equipment would be exchanged to further cement the military relationship. (ANI)

