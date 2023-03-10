General Rawat Officers Exchange Programme established to increase contact, friendship among young soldiers: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that to increase contact and friendship among young soldiers Indian and Australia have established the General Rawat Officers Exchange Programme, which has started this month.

"To increase contact and friendship among our young soldiers, we have established the General Rawat Officers Exchange Program which started this month," PM Modi said at the India-Australia: Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi addressing a joint press conference alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese said: "I heartily welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his first state visit to India. Last year, both countries decided to hold an annual summit on Prime Minister's level,"

PM Modi said that he and Albanese earlier today discussed in detail various aspects of mutual cooperation. "Security is an important part of our comprehensive Strategic Partnership. These agreements have been made in the last few years, in which logistic support for each other's armies is also included," the PM said.

PM Modi said, "Renewable energy is the area of priority and focus for both countries. The trade agreement implemented last year has opened up better opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries. People-to-people relations are a major basis of India-Australia friendship."



Australian PM Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a four-day state visit to India.

Earlier today, Albanese paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Modi welcomed his Australian counterpart at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Australian PM also inspected a Guard of Honour.

Addressing a press conference afterwads, the Australian PM thanked PM Modi for a very warm welcome in India and said that the two countries are partners and building that partnership even stronger each and every day.

"I thank PM Modi, for a very extraordinarily, generously and warm welcome here. Australia and India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day," said Australian PM Albanese.

"I led a delegation here of significant business leaders as well. We want to cooperate with India and build a relationship in culture, economic relations as well as in the area of security," he said. (ANI)

