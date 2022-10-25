Generals should not be granted extensions: Pakistan's Awami National Party leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) leader Afrasiyab Khattak said the country is still in a state of martial law and the political leadership must avoid making laws that grant extensions to generals, media reports said.

During Asma Jehangir Conference, Khattak said, "We have seen General Musharraf's nine years, General Ziaul Haq's eleven years and the political parties must avoid making legislation that grant extension," reported The News International.

60 million people of Khyber Pakhtunkha were combating human rights challenges, he added.

Moreover, while addressing the conference, PTI Member of the National Assembly Munazza Hassan remembered activist Asma Jehangir who had devoted her life to raising the voice for human rights, the media portal said.

"We as political parties stand at crossroads today and we must realize that the only way to build a strong democracy is to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots. We, as a nation, are aware of the fact that growing regional and global challenges are adding to inequality among people which lead to extremism, terrorism. It is mandatory for political parties to work together to address the challenges," she added.



Balochistan is in conflict with Pakistan Government since 1947. The cause of conflict along with ethnicity includes economic and political exclusion.

Balochistan is the largest province by geographical area in Pakistan, constituting approximately 43 per cent of the total area of Pakistan. it is Pakistan's largest province, as well as is poorest and least populated.

The grievances of the masses relating to political, economic and cultural rights, have given rise to nationalist movements; the absence of problem-resolution mechanisms, even in the democratic setups; continued negligence of the well-being of the masses that has been the hallmark, though out Pakistan since its creation.

Moreover, 70 per cent of people in Balochistan live in poverty. The maternal death rate in Pakistan is 278 per 100,000, whereas in Balochistan it stands at 785.

Natural gas was discovered at Sui in Balochistan, yet major parts of the province are still deprived of natural gas.

It's important to understand that the violence in Balochistan is not just because of terrorism. The insurgents are mostly local people longing for their constitutional rights and welfare.

Therefore, most of the insurgent movements in Balochistan have been linked with deprivation and underdevelopment. (ANI)

