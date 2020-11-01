Georgian President praises 'peaceful, fair' parliamentary elections

Tbilisi [Georgia], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday described the parliamentary elections in the former Soviet nation as peaceful and fair.

Saturday's election saw Georgians choose 150 legislators for a four-year term. A party that wins over 40 percent of the vote will form the next government. The ruling Georgian Dream party is expected to capture a parliamentary majority.



"Georgia succeeded in conducting peaceful, fair, safe and democratic elections, basically European elections," Zourabichvili said in a statement.

Georgia's first woman president tweeted on Saturday that voters would be choosing democracy and a European path. On Sunday, she reiterated that despite unprecedented challenges the country was well on its way to becoming a democracy.

OSCE observers referred to the election as competitive and overall respectful of fundamental norms but noted the blurring of the line between the state and Georgian Dream, which largely dominated the campaign. (ANI/Sputnik)

