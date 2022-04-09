German ambassador to India visits Kochi Water Metro, rides in hybrid electric boat

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India, visited Kochi Water Metro and rode in the hybrid electric boat from Vyttila terminal to Kakkanad terminal.

Kochi Water Metro project has a total value of 819 crores and a major part of which is financed under the Indo-German Financial Cooperation with a long term loan agreement of 85 million Euros with the German funding agency, KFW (Kreditanstault fur Weideraufbou), for the development of an integrated water transport system for the city of Kochi.

The Ambassador visited both terminals with Loknath Behra, the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). Loknath Behra expressed joy on the visit of the Ambassador of Germany to India. "It was a very nice of the Ambassador of Germany to India to visit us. This Water Metro project is funded partly by the KFW which is a bank from Germany. The Ambassador was very pleased to see the progress," he told ANI.



Touching upon the plans of development in Kochi Water Metro, Behra added, "We said that we do it fast and with our all limitations, we will try to get five boats by the month of June so that we can start the commercial operation in the month of July. That is the plan right now. In the meantime, we will also complete the small things, buildings, operational control centre. These things will be done."

Behra praised the ease of travel in Kochi and said that despite the challenges work is under progress. "This is the most important thing which the Ambassador said that integrating water metro with the other modes of transport which we are certainly working on that. There are technology challenges and other things. We see that the ease of travel in Kochi is there. That is the discussion we had," he added.

The Ambassador of Germany appreciated the work progress being made in Kochi. He also appreciated the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Speaking to ANI, Lindner said, "I think it is a very great decision taken by the General Assembly. A vast majority of 93 countries have voted in favour of excluding Russia from the Human Rights Council." (ANI)

