German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in India

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
Merkel was received by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
At the IGC, India and Germany will discuss ways to deepen cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
During their meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Merkel will exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The German Chancellor is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind during the visit.
India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner.
Last month, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain.
On Sunday, Merkel had informed that the focus of her talks with PM Modi would be on economic and trade relations, climate protection, and sustainable development, amongst other areas. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:10 IST

US House passes resolution to formally proceed with impeachment...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): In a major development, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to formally proceed with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:06 IST

Nepalese PM Oli discharged from hospital

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 31 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Thursday evening discharged from the Grande International Hospital here where he was admitted on Wednesday morning for a health check-up, the hospital said.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:03 IST

PM Modi to attend host of summits in Thailand from Nov 2-4,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Thailand from November 2 to participate in the ASEAN, East-Asia, and RCEP summits, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:46 IST

Protests push Hong Kong into recession as economy shrinks 3.2...

Hong Kong, Oct 31 (ANI): Due to months of violent demonstrations, Hong Kong, the financial capital of Asia, has slipped into recession as its economy shrank 3.2 per cent in the third quarter.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:28 IST

India objects to China's statement on Kashmir, says bifurcation...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India on Thursday took exception to China's recent statement on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the bifurcation of the region is entirely an internal matter of the country and it does not expect other nations to comment on its affairs.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:55 IST

Indian negotiators resolving outstanding issues on RCEP deal to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Indian negotiators are resolving critical outstanding issues pertaining to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal to ensure it is fair and transparent, the MEA said on Thursday, adding that the country hopes for greater clarity in this re

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:28 IST

Pakistan invitees to Kartarpur corridor inaugural ceremony will...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Political clearance would have to be sought by those invited by Pakistan to the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, MEA said on Thursday, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the inauguration.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:13 IST

Intent, content of delegation to be weighed in before centre...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The intent and the content of the delegation wishing to visit Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the ground situation in the region at the time of the request would be weighed in by the centre before it allows the visit to the region, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:20 IST

Syrian and Turkish troops clash near Ras al Ain

Damascus [Syria], Oct 31(ANI): Syrian and Turkish troops clashed on Thursday near Ras al Ain as Turkish soldiers took over the border town.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:48 IST

North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 31 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles towards the East Sea.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:11 IST

Japan organises Design Festa art festival

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): Tokyo is well-known for its cultural and art museums, but there are also festivals where working professionals and amateurs can show their artwork. Design Festa is an art festival where over 12,000 artists gather twice a year to showcase their art.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:06 IST

Pakistan violated Vienna Convention in Kulbushan jadhav case:...

New York [US], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan violated its obligations under the Vienna Convention in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf informed the UN General Assembly.

