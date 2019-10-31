German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in India

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Merkel was received by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At the IGC, India and Germany will discuss ways to deepen cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

During their meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Merkel will exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The German Chancellor is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind during the visit.

India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner.

Last month, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain.

On Sunday, Merkel had informed that the focus of her talks with PM Modi would be on economic and trade relations, climate protection, and sustainable development, amongst other areas. (ANI)

