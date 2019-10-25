German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to visit India on November 1 for the fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Merkel, who is coming to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries of the federal government, as well as a high-powered business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

"Under the IGC format, the counterpart ministers from both countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported on at the IGC co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor of Germany," the MEA statement said.

During the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Modi and Merkel will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the statement said.

The German Chancellor is also expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

"India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner," the statement said.

Last month, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain. (ANI)

