German Chancellor expected to visit India next week

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to arrive in India on October 31 for a three-day visit, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

However, there is no official confirmation from both the countries.

Last month, Merkel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues.

In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and the UK. (ANI)

