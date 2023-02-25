German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lays wreath at Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Rajghat

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday. During the visit, Scholz laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Rajghat.

Scholz, who arrived in India early today, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi and discussed bolstering bilateral ties, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic ties forging closer ties in defence.

Both leaders also held delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other dignitaries also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Scholz and PM Modi addressed the presser where PM Modi noted that both nations have a long history of cultural and economic exchange.

"India and Germany have strong ties, based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other's interests. There is also a long history of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries," PM Modi said.

"We have a history of trade exchange. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe," he added.



PM Modi said that he and German Scholz discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

He stressed that the increasing cooperation between India and Germany is not only beneficial for both nations but also sends a positive message to the world.

"People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries, in the last few years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors due to the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. We're encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that Germany is an important source of investment in India.

Meanwhile, the German Chancellor said that India has undertaken an enormous rise and stressed that it is "very good" for the ties between the two nations.

Speaking at a joint press meet along with PM Narendra Modi, Scholz said, "India has undertaken an enormous rise much has happened and that is also good for the relations between both our countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now".

During his visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. He will travel to Bengaluru on February 26. (ANI)

