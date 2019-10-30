German Ambassador to India Walter L Linder
German Ambassador to India Walter L Linder

German envoy calls MEPs' visit to J-K 'totally private'

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): German Ambassador to India Walter L Linder on Wednesday said that a delegation of European Union parliamentarians are visiting Jammu and Kashmir in a personal capacity and it is a private visit.
The delegation of MEPs including Germany's Bernhard Zimniok, Lars Patrick Berg and Nicolaus Fest on Tuesday visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the region following the Centre's decision to strip the region of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.
Speaking to ANI regarding the MEPs' visit, Linder said, "I have read it already in the newspapers about the visit and I have read our statements from the European Union side, which said this is a totally private visit and I leave it at that."
The MEPs visit to Kashmir, which is witnessing shutdown from over two months, has been mired in controversy. The opposition questioned the government over allowing parliamentarians but not the country's opposition leaders to the regions.
This is the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370.
The delegation comprised Poland's Joana Kopcinska, Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Ryszard Czarnecki, Kosma Zlotowski, Bogdan Rzonca, Elzbieta Rafalska; Italy's Silvia Sardone, Gianna Gancia, Fulvio Martusciello, Guiseppe Ferrandino; France's France Jamet, Nicholas Bay, Virginie Joron, Julie Lechanteux, Maxette Pirbakas, and Thierry Mariani.
The other members included Germany's Bernhard Zimniok, Lars Patrick Berg; Spain's Hermann Tertsch, Belgium's Tom Vandendriessche; UK's David Richard Bull, Bill Newton Dunn, Alexandra Phillips, James Wells, Nathan Gill; Czech Republic's Tomas Zdechobsky, and Slovakia's Peter Pollak. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:07 IST

Five soldiers killed in Afghanistan's North in clash with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI) A police checkpoint has collapsed in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province after a clash between law enforcers and the Taliban militant group, in which five soldiers have been killed, Hayatullah Amiri, the head of Kunduz's Khanabad district, told Sputnik on W

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:27 IST

India, Germany to sign nearly 20 agreements during Merkel's visit

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): India and Germany are expected to sign nearly 20 agreements during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's upcoming visit, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:11 IST

US: Shooting in California leaves three dead, nine injured

California [US], Oct 30 (ANI): A shooting incident took place in the Long Beach area of California on Tuesday night (local time), claiming the lives of three people and injuring nine others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:34 IST

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets Pak PM Imran Khan to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other officials to discuss the Afghan peace process during his two-day visit to Pakistan on October 28 and 29.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:33 IST

Modi-Merkel have good relations, can hold discussion on many...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting India later this week, might discuss Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Berlin envoy Walter L Linder on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:11 IST

Terrorism responsible for complex situation in Kashmir: Visiting EU MPs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): European Union parliamentary delegation on Wednesday said "terrorism" might be a cause behind unrest in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:40 IST

Pak releases coin to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Baba...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): The government of Pakistan on Tuesday released a new coin to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:37 IST

Pak national carrier system down after submarine cables fault

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in system went down after a fault developed in international submarine cables that connect the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:33 IST

Japan: Toll in heavy rains, floods risen to 12

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in floods caused by heavy rainfall in Japan has risen to 12, while one more person is still missing, national media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:03 IST

China warns US over raising Uighurs issue in UN

New York [US], Oct 30 (ANI): As the United States and 22 other countries at the United Nations called out China for the persecution of Uighurs Muslims, Beijing on Tuesday said Washington raising the issue is not "helpful" to resolve the matter pertaining to the trade.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:09 IST

Russia: Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Kamchatka Peninsula

Kamchatka [Russia], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:24 IST

'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas'

New York [US], Oct 30 (ANI): A new research has found that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previously thought and India's financial capital, Mumbai, is at the risk of being 'wiped out'.

Read More
iocl