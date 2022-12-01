German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to visit India from Dec 5-6: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit India from December 5-6, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi today announced.

"The second announcement that I had was on the visit of the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany to India. Her Excellency Ms Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to India from 5-6 December," Bagchi said in a press briefing.

Bagchi said that Baerbock will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. Speaking at a press briefing, Bagchi said, "During her stay in Delhi, she will be hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for bilateral talks on 5 December. They will of course hold discussions on bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Bagchi noted that India and Germany marked 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. He said, "As strategic partners, India and Germany have had a longstanding relationship underpinned by common values and shared goals. In fact in 2021, we commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations."



Highlighting ties between Germany and India, Bagchi said, "This year, we have had several high-level engagements between two countries including Prime Minister's visit to Berlin for the 6th India-Germany intergovernmental consultations and then subsequently, Prime Minister again went to Germany to Schloss Elmau as India was a partner country at the G7 meeting at the invitation of Chancellor Scholz. We look forward to the visit of the Foreign Minister of Germany."

Earlier on November 30, German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a bilateral visit to India next year. He made the remarks in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I think it's safe to say that the Chancellor is planning a bilateral visit to India next year. We have to compare agendas," Ackermann said at a press conference.

Ackermann also responded when asked whether the Chancellor could come twice to India, one for the G20 summit and the other time for a bilateral meeting."The Prime Minister (Modi) came twice to Germany, why shouldn't Chancellor come twice? India is a great place. I would even say come thrice to India," Ackermann said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali recently. (ANI)

