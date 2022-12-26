German Foreign Minister calls for 'strong global reaction' to repression of women by Taliban

Munich [Germany], December 26 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday called for a strong response from the international community over the Taliban's ban on higher education of women in Afghanistan.

Taking to social media, the minister not only condemned the decision of the Taliban but also said that it is unacceptable to see the violation of basic rights and humanitarian principles of the people in the country.

"We will not accept that the #Taliban make humanitarian aid a plaything for their misogyny. They rob half of the population of another basic right, violate humanitarian principles and endanger people's vital needs," German Foreign Minister Baerbock tweeted.

Baerbock further added that the exclusion of women from work, education and public life is a step towards ruining the progress of the country.

"Those who exclude women and girls from work, education and public life not only ruin their country. Gender-based persecution can also be a crime against humanity. We are committed to a strong response from the international community," Annalena Baerbock added.



On Saturday, the Taliban regime ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work in the country. The Taliban-led Ministry of Economy (MOE) ordered all national and international non-government organizations to suspend the jobs of female employees until the further announcement, TOLOnews reported.

This order came only a few days after the Taliban ordered the closure of universities to female students across the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the ban imposed by the Taliban on women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the reported order of the de facto Taliban authorities banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations," said Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

"This decision will undermine the work of numerous organizations working across the country helping those most vulnerable, especially women and girls," he added.

The United Nations and its partners, including national and international NGOs, are helping more than 28 million Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

The reported ban on women working with the international community to save lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan will cause further untold hardship for the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)

