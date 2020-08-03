Germany confirms 509 new COVID-19 cases, total count stands at 2,10,402

Berlin [Germany], Aug 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany confirmed 509 new COVID-19 cases and seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, said on Monday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 2,10,402. The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,148 while the total number of recoveries is 1,93,500, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

On Saturday, Germany reported 955 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from COVID-19. On Sunday, there were 240 new cases and seven new deaths. (Sputnik/ANi)

