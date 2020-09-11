Germany to deliver aid to Moria Camp in Greece, Foreign Ministry allocates $3.6 million

Berlin [Germany], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The German civil protection service will travel to the fire-ravaged Moria refugee camp in Greece later on Friday to deliver aid urgently, and the Foreign Ministry announced that it is directing USD 3.6 million as aid, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

After a fire hit the camp on Tuesday, thousands of refugees were forced to sleep rough. Germany and several other European Union countries have offered to take in hundreds of unaccompanied minors from the camp.

"The people in Moria need help immediately. The German civil protection service is travelling to Greece today. The first transport with aid will include tents and camp beds to attend to the biggest need. The Foreign Ministry is initially allocating three million euros," Maas said on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

