Ghafoor takes down tweet supporting Deepika, misspells her surname

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 8 (ANI): Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted in support of actress Deepika Padukone, who had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and joined students protesting against the recent violence on the campus.

Ghafoor, however, deleted the tweet and also misspelled Deepika's surname, writing '#DeepikaPadukon'.

In the now-deleted tweet, Ghafoor had hailed Deepika for "standing both with youth and the truth".

"You have proved to be a brave person in difficult environment in earning respect. Humanity is above everything #DeepikaPadukon," he had said.



Later, a Pakistan-based journalist, Naila Inayat, took a jibe at Ghafoor for deleting his tweet.

"Kudos Deepika, let me delete and surrender..," Inayat said and tagged a screenshot of Ghafoor's tweet.

No sooner Ghafoor deleted his tweet leaving Twitterers in splits.

"Forgot to switch off the account," a user said by using the laughing smileys.

"Probably for grammar check," another user wrote mocking Ghafoor for getting Padukone's surname wrong.

"This guy has spelling issues everytime," a Twitter user said.

This is not the first time that the Pakistan Army spokesperson committed a faux pas by making spelling errors.

In last October, Ghafoor had called Kashmir the jugular "vain" of Pakistan, inviting trolls.

Ghafoor was quoting a statement by Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa which reiterated that the country is fully "configured, prepared, and determined" to defend the "honour, dignity, and territorial integrity of motherland at all cost. Kashmir is jugular vain of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right of self-determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren." (ANI)

