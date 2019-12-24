Ghani accepts PM Modi invitation to visit India

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his victory in the presidential elections and extended him an invitation to visit India, which he accepted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the invite to Ghani during a telephonic conversation with the latter. Taking to Twitter, Ghani said the two leaders will discuss a range of regional and international issues during his visit to India.

During the call, Prime Minister Modi said that India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process to resolve the matter in the war-torn country. Modi also extended support to Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.

"My dear friend and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called this afternoon to congratulate me on winning the preliminary results and the Afghan people on the successful presidential elections," Ghani tweeted.

"He said, India as a friend, neighbour and the world's largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism. We support and are committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan," he added.

Ghani said that he will visit India at "an appropriate time".

"Modi said, India is your second home, and offered a formal invitation to visit. We will discuss a range of regional and international issues during this visit. I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time," Ghani tweeted.

The presidential election in Afghanistan was held on September 28 and the result was declared on Sunday in which incumbent Ashraf Ghani secured victory with 50.64 per cent votes.

Over 1.8 million people cast their votes in the elections which were held on September 28.

Ghani has gained 9,23,868 voted, paving the way for his second five-year term, Pajhowk News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah came second with 39.52 per cent votes. (ANI)

