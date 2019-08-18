Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo)
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo)

Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:23 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul which claimed the lives of over 60 people and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority, for now, is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he said in a series of tweets.
A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack.
"For those who are wounded, I pray for your speedy recovery. I have ordered the relevant authorities to urgently assist in managing the wounded. In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," the Afghan President said.
Slamming the Taliban for denying their involvement in the explosion, Ghani said the group provides a platform for terrorists to carry out such attacks.
"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide a platform for terrorists. Today is the day of mourning, hence #StateBuilder have cancelled today's gathering at the Loya Jirga tent," he tweeted.
At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul on Saturday night. The wedding hall is located in police district 6 (PD6) and the blast took place at 10:40 pm (local time).
"Women and children are among those killed and wounded in the blast," Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said.
Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.
According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber.
The attack comes at a time when the US and Taliban are appearing to reach an agreement over the Afghan peace process to end the 18-year civil war and reducing the number of American troops stationed in the war-torn country. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:13 IST

Historical, cultural traditions have created deep bonds between...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that historical, cultural and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between India and Bhutan and said it is natural that the people of both countries experience great attachment to each other.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:58 IST

Democracy, education aim to set us free: PM Modi tells students,...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed students and parliamentarians at the Royal University of Bhutan, highlighting how education and democracy aim at setting people free.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:25 IST

63 dead in Kabul blast, over 180 injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul yesterday, the Afghan government said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:03 IST

All countries should isolate nations aiding terror: VP Naidu

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 18 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has stressed the need of collective action from all countries to tackle terrorism and also to isolate those nations who aid and abet terror.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:57 IST

After failed UNSC bid, Pakistan plays victim card with...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): It's been 12 days since India announced its decision to reorganise the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, ever since then Pakistan has ramped up its rhetoric against New Delhi and is endlessly trying to internationalise the strictly internal Indian matter o

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:15 IST

Small plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York

New York [US], Aug 18 (ANI): A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:01 IST

Afghanistan: 40 killed, 100 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed and 100 suffered injuries in an explosion in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time), Tolo news cited a source.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:00 IST

Sudan leaders signs power sharing deal with military

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 18 (ANI): In a landmark move, Sudan's main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have formally signed a final power-sharing deal here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 06:51 IST

Pakistan lodging fake FIRs against terrorists to mislead FATF

Gujranwala (Pakistan), Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan is again misleading the Global community just days before a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force ( FATF ) in Bangkok by registering fake and weak Police First Information Reports or FIRs against Terror groups and terrorists operating on it

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 06:40 IST

Israel forces attack Palestinians armed groups

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 18 (ANI): Israel on Saturday said that it opened fire at an armed group of Palestinians near the Gaza border after it intercepted the rockets from Gaza.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:24 IST

Russia: 1 killed, 32 injured in bus accident

Perm [Russia], Aug 18 (Sputnik/ANI): One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:20 IST

Israel shoots down 2 out of 3 rockets fired from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 18 (ANI): Israel on Saturday said that it has shot down two out of three rockets fired from the Gaza strip.

Read More
iocl