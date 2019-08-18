Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul which claimed the lives of over 60 people and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority, for now, is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he said in a series of tweets.

A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack.

"For those who are wounded, I pray for your speedy recovery. I have ordered the relevant authorities to urgently assist in managing the wounded. In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," the Afghan President said.

Slamming the Taliban for denying their involvement in the explosion, Ghani said the group provides a platform for terrorists to carry out such attacks.

"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide a platform for terrorists. Today is the day of mourning, hence #StateBuilder have cancelled today's gathering at the Loya Jirga tent," he tweeted.

At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul on Saturday night. The wedding hall is located in police district 6 (PD6) and the blast took place at 10:40 pm (local time).

"Women and children are among those killed and wounded in the blast," Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

The attack comes at a time when the US and Taliban are appearing to reach an agreement over the Afghan peace process to end the 18-year civil war and reducing the number of American troops stationed in the war-torn country. (ANI)

