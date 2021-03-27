Ghani's peace plan not meant to counter US plan, instead provides roadmap for peace in Afghanistan: Advisor

Kabul [Afghanistan] March 26, (ANI): Wahid Omar, an adviser to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the President intends on a peace plan which is not going to counter the US plan; instead, it provides a roadmap for peace in Afghanistan.

"The president's roadmap for peace is not a retaliation or an approval of others' plan, it provides a roadmap for peace," said Omar on Thursday as reported by Tolo News.

The Presidential Palace said that Ghani intends upon a peace plan, however, it won't counter the US plan, and would walk along with a better and peaceful Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, Omar said that "the Afghan people will not accept a peace in which a few political elites come together and share the government", adding that such an approach will fuel more instability in the country. Based on Ghani's plan, Afghanistan will hold elections within six months' time for a peaceful transition of power.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar Saadat, the former head of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission, said "It does not look practical because the opponent's side does not accept it, for various reasons."



This comes as an UN-led conference is expected to be held in Turkey in the next few days.

Many have stated that the Istanbul conference will be patterned after the Bonn conference; however, a member of the peace negotiating team representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban has said that the upcoming meeting in Turkey will not be similar to the Bonn conference, Tolo news read.

The focus of the Bonn conference is to shift away from Afghanistan in transition toward an Afghanistan transformation.

Delegates are discussing three key areas, including the transfer of security responsibilities from international to Afghan forces, political reconciliation and long-term international engagement, including aid and training.

"This is an ideal plan, it is good, but we have to remember that for reaching to a deal, we are not going to talk among ourselves, we are going to talk with the opponent side," said Abdul Hafiz Mansour, a republic team negotiator said.

Tolo news reported citing sources that President Ghani is expected to put his plan on the table at the upcoming meeting in Turkey. Omar said, "We will participate in the conference, but the agenda, the timeline and details are still not forthcoming. It has not been decided at the government who will participate in the conference."

"The realities of the time are quite different from the Bonn conference. At that time, women's voices were not heard. Today, women have a significant presence in the country's social fabric and economy. Today, Afghanistan has active institutions and they need to be strengthened," said Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the republic's chief negotiator," he added, (ANI)

