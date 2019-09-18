Ghotki incident echoes during Pakistan's Assembly session

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Days after riots broke out in Pakistan's Sindh province after a Hindu school Principal was booked on the charges of alleged blasphemy, members of Pakistan Assembly">Pakistan Assembly on Tuesday expressed their concerns over the safety of minorities in the country.

Pakistan on several occasions has assured to safeguard interests of minority communities in the nation. However, rampant attacks on minorities narrate a different story.

"The Hindu community has a lot of concerns over the Ghotki incidents. It is our duty to provide security to the minorities against harassment. They are loyal Pakistanis," Khawaja Asif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, said during the National Assembly, The Express Tribune reported.

He also added that a clear message should be sent out that protection of minority is our duty and parliament will fulfil it.

Widespread violence erupted in Ghotki town on Saturday after an FIR was filed against Notal Mal, the teacher of Sindh Public School, by Abdul Aziz Rajput, alleging that the principal had committed blasphemy.

Several videos of stick-wielding protesters had gone viral on social media on Sunday, in which they were seen desecrating a Hindu temple and damaging the school where the alleged incident occurred.

Condemning the attack on temples during the riots, MNA Jay Parkash said that the principal, accused of blasphemy, has been running the school for thirty years.

He also expressed concern over authorities not taking action against people who attacked the temple during the riots. (ANI)

