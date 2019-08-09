Ghotu Ram Meena is India's new envoy to Republic of Congo

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Ghotu Ram Meena has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo.

Currently, Meena is serving as a counsellor, Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and the Republic of Congo enjoy warm and friendly relations. The African country has supported India's candidature at various international forums.

In 2014, the Indian government approved a Line of Credit of USD 89.9 million for the Development of Transportation System in capital Brazzaville and Pointe Noire. In the same year, New Delhi approved another Line of Credit for USD 55 million for a greenfield 600 tpd rotary kiln-based cement plant project in the Republic of Congo.

India had donated medicines worth USD 2,00,000 in 2010 to the Republic of Congo. (ANI)

