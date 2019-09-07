Communication with Vikram Lander was lost moments before its planned landing on Lunar surface.
Communication with Vikram Lander was lost moments before its planned landing on Lunar surface.

Giant step forward: World hails India over Chandrayaan 2

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Despite Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) losing contact with the Vikram lander in the last minutes of its descent, leaders around the world on Saturday exuded confidence in India and its space mission, saying the world would "reckon the major technological advancement" of Indian space programme.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering was the first world leader to hail the development. He took to twitter lauding ISRO for the courage and hard work on Chandrayaan-2 and said that he had no doubt the space agency would accomplish the lunar mission in the future.

"We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day," Tshering wrote on Twitter.

Mauritius also lauded the efforts of the ISRO team. Its PM Pravind Jugnauth said that Mauritius is looking forward to collaborative efforts with the ISRO team.

"I wish to congratulate the government of India and the ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander and the Pragyaan rover on the lunar South Pole," tweeted Pravind Jugnauth.

"Although it wasn't a successful landing this time, the world would reckon the major technological advancement of Indian Spacial Programme. We look forward to collaborative efforts between Mauritius and ISRO team in future," he added.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost earlier today, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also took to Twitter to praise the space mission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and said that #Chandrayaan2 has contributed immensely to science and "made all proud".

"Despite the last-minute challenge #VikramLander faced the #Chandrayaan2 has contributed immensely to science and made all proud. Salute the tireless work of scientists @isro, the vision of PM @narendramodi and the determination of the people of #India," Shahid wrote.

Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh also appreciated ISRO's efforts and said that it was just the beginning of a story.

"#Chandrayaan2: success doesn't come easy, it's a long journey with a lot of efforts and it is worth to try. My appreciation to @isro & #India. This is just the beginning of a story," he tweeted.

Bulgaria also congratulated India for Chandrayaan-2. "We congratulate India on their historic #Chandrayaan-2 mission attempting to land at the lunar South Pole. Despite last-minute challenges, it was a giant step forward towards reaching the ultimate goal next time," tweeted Ministry of Foreign Affair of Bulgaria.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:56 IST

India expresses regret after Pak denies overflight clearance to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): India on Saturday expressed "regret" over Pakistan's decision to deny overflight clearance to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight, saying the permission would have been granted by "any normal country."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Piyush Goyal embarks on 3-day visit to Bangkok

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Pak Army abducts Baloch woman, her 4 children

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan, who is crying foul over developments in Kashmir, is ignoring the atrocities committed by its army in Balochistan. In another act of barbarism, Pakistan Army recently abducted a woman along with her four children from a passenger bus from Kalat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:05 IST

Trump congratulates Russia, Ukraine for exchanging prisoners

Washington [US], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russia and Ukraine for swapping a "large number of prisoners."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:35 IST

Singapore: Jaishankar visits INA memorial

Singapore, Sept 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the iconic Indian National Army (INA) memorial in Singapore and paid homage to soldiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:57 IST

British Indians to clean 'mess created by violent protesters' at...

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): In a display of solidarity, British Indians here on Saturday came out in large numbers to clean the mess that was created by the "violent protesters" on September 3 in the Indian High Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:38 IST

We will help: Trump tells Bahamian PM in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Washington [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday assured Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis of help in relief efforts after the island-nation was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:11 IST

Typhoon hits South Korea, kills three

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): A typhoon wreak havoc in South Korea's coast on Saturday with killing three people, toppling trees and grounding planes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:25 IST

Mauritius PM congratulates India for Chandrayaan-2

Port Louis [Mauritius], Sept 7 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday congratulated Indian government and ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon and said that the world would "recon the major technological advancement" of Indian Spa

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:09 IST

Japanese delegation arrives in India, kickstarts plantation...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 16-member delegation of the leading Japanese NGO, OISCA, arrived in India to kickstart plantation activities in the cities of Sambhal and Varanasi on Friday in association with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:48 IST

Iran activates advanced centrifuges to grow nuclear stockpile

Tehran (Iran), Sept 7 (ANI): In a latest reminder to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has begun injecting gas into advanced centrifuges to increase its stockpile of enriched Uranium, an official announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:44 IST

As Pak takes jibe at Chandrayaan 2, let's take a look at their...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was quick to take jibe late night at the Chandrayaan 2 setback, terming the spacecraft -- which the debt-ridden country is far from capable of developing -- as a mere "toy". Now let us look at their space p

Read More
iocl