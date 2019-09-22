Representative Image
Representative Image

Gilgit-Baltistan: 26 dead, 12 injured in bus accident

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], Sept 22 (ANI): As many as 26 people were killed and 12 injured in a bus accident near the Babusar Top here on Sunday.
Children and women were among those who were dead or suffered injuries, according to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Farak.
The accident took place in the Getty Das area near Babusar Top. The bus was traveling from Skardu to Rawalpindi.
Police have launched an investigation but the cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.
Farak said that most of the victims are from Gilgit-Baltistan.
Emergency has been imposed in the district headquarters hospital and the injured are being shifted there, Farak added.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

