Gilgit: Pakistan plane skids off runway

Gilgit [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): A passenger aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday skidded off the runway at Gilgit airport.

All passengers and crew members are safe in the incident, the airline's spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, said in a statement.

The flight PK-605 was carrying 53 people including crew members.

The runway was temporarily closed after the incident.

An investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

