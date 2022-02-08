Girl killed, 3 injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

Quetta [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): A minor girl was killed while another two children and a woman were injured in a gas leakage explosion at a house in Bukhari Town of Hazarganji area of Balochistan's Quetta, local media has reported.

Citing sources, Daily Times reported that the deceased was identified as Bibi Kamila, while the injured included Bibi Khadija, Bibi Anzala, and an unidentified woman, who were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC).

Meanwhile, two Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Quetta on Monday.

The explosion took place on Quetta's Sariab Road.



The FC personnel were on routine patrol in a village when the bomb -- fitted in a motorcycle on the side of the road -- was detonated remotely as they approached the site, Dawn newspaper reported citing the Frontier Corps spokesperson as saying.

The injured officials have been shifted to the FC hospital, said the spokesperson.

There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year.

At least 13 separatists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, killed during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts last week, Dawn newspaper reported.

Last month, 17 people, including two policemen had been injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district. (ANI)

