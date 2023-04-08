Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi on April 20, 21 will try to find solutions to problems faced by humans

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The First Global Buddhist Summit organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will be held in Delhi on April 20-21.

The theme of the summit is 'Response to Contemporary Challenges from Philosophy to Praxis'. Dhammapiya, General Secretary of the IBC, stated that many issues in the world can be resolved by following the precepts of the Buddha.

The summit is aimed at exploring answers to multifarious issues faced by humanity globally. Keeping Buddhism as its base, eminent scholars from across the globe will try to find solutions to various problems humans are encountering every day. It will cover subjects such as Buddhism and peace, environmental crisis, health and sustainability, and the preservation of the Nalanda Buddhist tradition, as well as Buddhist pilgrimage, living heritage and Buddha relics.

The federation, which has its headquarters in Delhi, aims to unite the Buddhist community so they can think about the major global issues, discuss and be motivated to work together. According to him, there is a conflict between two extreme viewpoints in the universe, and the Buddha's middle path and balance hold the key to its resolution, reported NewsonAir.

Abhijeet Haldar, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, said that at present the world is facing major challenges like war, violence, natural calamities, and climate change. Only man can solve these man-made problems. In this regard, an effort is being made to find a solution by bringing the best Buddhist thinkers from all over the world on a single platform. Its purpose is to convey the message to the world.



This conference will have 180 participants from 30 countries around the globe. In addition to that, thinkers and Buddhist religious leaders from across the nation will take part. Participants will also come from as far away as Mexico and Brazil. The seeds of the International Buddhist Confederation were sown in the Autumn of 2010, during Ven. Lama Lobzang's visit to Sri Lanka. There, some respected Sangha members suggested that India host a large-scale international Buddhist conference.

The planning then began for one of the largest international gatherings of Buddhists ever to take place on Indian soil - the Global Buddhist Congregation. The suggestion was then made that a permanent umbrella body should be formed to carry the work and vision of the Global Buddhist Congregation forward into the future and to represent the enduring interests of Buddhism in the world.

Moral and cultural degradation, religious conflicts, corruption, a lack of food and water security, unemployment, environmental degradation, poverty, malnutrition, and other serious problems confront societies around the world. Every technological advancement that man has achieved in recent years has had a negative impact on society.

The alienation among various communities is becoming the main cause of disintegration, leading to hyper-individuality. This has resulted in a lack of empathy for those who are suffering, basically instilling selfishness and greed in society. Compassion, solidarity, and peace are ideals that are especially important in these times.

According to the spiritual leader Dalai Lama, global issues can be resolved, but only through human effort, understanding, and the development of a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.

"To do this, we need to cultivate a universal responsibility for one another and for the planet we share, based on a good heart and awareness," he said that it is the real key to human survival. (ANI)

