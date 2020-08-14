Global coronavirus caseload rises by over 276,000 in last 24 hrs

Geneva [Switzerland], August 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases globally has increased by more than 276,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,900 people have died in the same period of time due to the infection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 276,398, while the daily increment in fatalities was 6,933.

Overall, the COVID-19 tally worldwide is at 20,439,814, while the global death toll is 744,385.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

