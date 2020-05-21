Global coronavirus count surpasses 5 million, toll at 3.28 lakh: Johns Hopkins University

Washington D.C. [US], May 21 (ANI): More than five million people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the deadly virus, said Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday (local time).

More than 3,28,000 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university. Some 1.9 million people, who had contracted the virus, have also recovered.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

At least 93,439 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

There are at least 1,551,853 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world.

The second worst-hit country is Russia, which has reported 3.17 lakh cases. The country's death toll stands at 3,099.

The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark, and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise. (ANI)

