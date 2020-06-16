Global coronavirus count surpasses 7.8 million, death toll tops 431,000

Geneva, [Switzerland], June 16 (Sputnik/ANI): The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.8 million, with over 431,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 132,581 over the past day to 7,823,289, according to the WHO.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,911 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 431,541.

The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicentre of the epidemic. (Sputnik/ANI)