Global COVID-19 count exceeds 13 million cases, toll at 570,776: Johns Hopkins University

New York [US], July 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 21:15 GMT on Monday. A total of 570,776 people have died of the disease, the university added.

As many as 7,163,038 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India. (Sputnik/ANI)