Global COVID-19 count reaches 32,925,668, death toll nearing 1 million

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): The global count of the coronavirus cases has reached 32,925,668, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The COVID-19 death toll is nearing to 1 million as the total number of positive cases includes 995,414 virus-related deaths.



According to John Hopkins University, the global count of the coronavirus cases has reached 32,925,668. This includes 995,414 coronavirus-related deaths and 22,771,206 recoveries worldwide, Sputnik reported.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases and deaths, 7,093,285 and 204,606, respectively. Over 45,000 cases have been confirmed in the past day alone.

Meanwhile, India continues to be the second worst-hit country in the world where the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged, or migrated cases. (ANI)

