Global COVID-19 toll above 3000 with fresh cases in China mainland

Beijing [China], Mar 2 (ANI): Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.

The National Health Commission said that the latest deaths were all in the worst-hit province of Hubei with most of those in its sealed-off capital of Wuhan after 202 additional infections were reported, along with 42 new death cases, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran announced 11 more deaths from coronavirus bringing its death toll to 54, the most outside China.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said that four people passed away overnight on Sunday while 476 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

In total, 22 people have now died from COVID-19 in South Korea with 4,212 people infected.

The number of people infected in Italy - the centre of the outbreak in Europe - jumped to 1,694, while the number in France increased to 130. With the outbreak deepening, the staff at the Louvre in Paris voted to close the hugely popular museum.

New York has confirmed its first case of coronavirus in someone who had recently returned from Iran.

According to health officials, Egypt in North Africa has also confirmed the second case of coronavirus.

The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.

Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus. (ANI)

