Global leaders offer condolence to families of Uttarakhand's glacial burst victims

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Following a glacial burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, leaders around the world have offered condolences to the families of the victims.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet, "France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families."

The US State Department in a tweet has also offered condolence to the families of victims.

"Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured," the Department said in a tweet.

"My heart bleeds for tragic loss and missing of many innocent lives by the massive glacier burst in Uttarakhand today. I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences, and pray for those missing to be rescued as soon as possible. Our sympathy is with the people of Uttarakhand," said Satoshi Suzuki, Japanese Ambassador to India.



A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst.

The ITBP was carrying out the rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

Meanwhile, seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (ANI)

