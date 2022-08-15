Global leaders pour wishes to India on its 76th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Leaders across the world extended their wishes to Indian leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its people on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Wishes are pouring across the world for India on the occasion of its Independence Day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian leadership and its people on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day.

"Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda," he said while highlighting India's importance in the world.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended wishes to the people of India on the occassion and highlighted the thriving Living Bridge between the two countries.

"Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence. During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years," tweeted Johnson.

French President, Emmanuel Macron congratulated India.

"Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden also extended wishes to India on the occasion.

"As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," added the US President.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Japan presented a vocal and instrumental rendition of India's national anthem. The musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence was compiled by Japanese Embassy staff members comprising both Indian and Japanese nationals.

"Namaskar, on the occasion of India having completed 75 years of her independence, I wish to express my sincere congratulations to the people of India. My Embassy staff members both Indian and Japanese will now present a joint performance of the national anthem of India to celebrate this happy occasion together. I hope you will enjoy it," said the Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki in a video message.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka wished India for completing 75 years of Independence.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal tweeted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid also took to his Twitter handle and extended his warm wishes to his Indian counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in India.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to my dear colleague EAM @DrSJaishankar, the Govt. and the friendly people of #India on the jubilant occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence," he tweeted.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time today from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of the women in the country's freedom struggle. (ANI)