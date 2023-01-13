Global South wants human-centric globalisation that brings prosperity, well-being to humanity: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the global south appreciates the principle of globalisation and that India sees the whole world as one family. He said that the south wants a globalisation">human-centric globalisation, one that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity.

"We all appreciate the principle of globalisation. India has always seen the world as one family. Developing countries desire globalisation that does not create a climate crisis, does not lead to unequal vaccine distribution or over-concentrated global supply chains. We want a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity. We want a globalisation">human-centric globalisation," the PM said at the concluding leaders' session of The Voice of Global South Summit.

The PM said that the Voice of Global South Summit has over the last two days, seen the participation of more than 120 developing countries, the largest-ever virtual gathering of the global south.

He said that the last three years have been difficult for developing countries.

"The last three years have been difficult, especially for the developing nations. The challenges of a global pandemic, rising prices of fuel, and geo-political tension have affected our development efforts," PM Modi said.



He, however, said that the new year is a fresh start.

"India's G20 presidency will address the voice of the global south. India's approach has been consultative, outcome-oriented, demand-driven, people-centric, and respectful of partner countries," PM Modi said.

The PM said that India will launch a global south science and tech initiative to share our space expertise with other developing nations. India will also institute a global south scholarship for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Global South needs to forge new partnerships and mechanisms so that its voice is reflected on the decision-making table.

"We need to forge new partnerships and mechanisms so that the voice of the global south is reflected on the decision-making table," Goyal said at the Commerce and Trade Ministers' Session of The Voice of Global South Summit.

Ministers from 13 countries joined Goyal for the session under the theme of 'Developing Synergies in Global South: Trade, Technology, Tourism, Resources'.

The commerce minister said that: "'Developing Synergies in Global South: Trade, Technology, Tourism, Resources', is an apt theme in the circumstances we find ourselves in at this juncture. These are the key pillars for the development of the countries of the south." (ANI)

