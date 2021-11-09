Goa Maritime Conclave: Navy Chief Karambir Singh, Malagasy counterpart discuss enhancing maritime cooperation

Goa [India], November 9 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday held bilateral discussions with the Rear Admiral GA Jacquy Honore, Chief of Malagasy Navy, at the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC)-2021.

As per the official Twitter account of the spokesperson of Indian Navy, during the talks, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh and the Chief of Malagasy Navy discussed enhancing maritime cooperation and strengthening the information-sharing mechanism between the two navies.



"Adm Karambir Singh #CNS held bilateral discussions with RAdm GA Jacquy Honore, Chief of Malagasy Navy on modalities for incr #MaritimeCooperation & strengthening info sharing mechanism b/n the two Navies. This is the maiden participation from #MalagasyNavy in the GMC. #GMC2021" tweeted the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

The Madagascar Navy has participated for the first time in the Goa Maritime Conclave.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, Goa Maritime Conclave 2021 is India's initiative for 'Harnessing Maritime Thought'. GMC 2021, the third edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave commenced on November 7 and will be conducted today under the aegis of Naval War College, Goa. (ANI)

