Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas concurrently accredited as India's High Commissioner to Gambia

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diplomat Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Srinivas, who is already serving as the Ambassador to Senegal, was concurrently accredited as the High Commissioner to the Gambia, with residence in Dakar, the MEA said in a statement.

He is a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. (ANI)

