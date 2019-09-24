Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas named India's next envoy to Guinea Bissau

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea Bissau, with residence in Dakar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

A 1993 batch-IFS officer, Srinivas is presently the country's Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said.

For decades, India and Guinea Bissau have maintained warm and friendly relations.

The Guinea Bissau government is generally supportive of India. There has been regular cooperation at international fora such as the UN and NAM.

An Honorary Consulate of India in Bissau was inaugurated in May 2010.

For the academic year 2016-2017, 10 slots for training in India under the India Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) have been allotted to Guinea Bissau whereas five scholarship slots have been provided under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) for the year 2017-2018. (ANI)

