Good Governance Week: Shringla highlights MEA's efforts in delivering public service delivery system

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday highlighted efforts undertaken by the Ministry of External Affairs in delivering public service delivery system during his address at the Good Governance Week.

Delivering an address at the Good Governance Week, Shringla said: "Ministry of External Affairs delivers World Wide Public service delivery system and efforts is involved in delivering passports, visas, and variety of other public service systems. "

He also pointed out the efforts in institutionalizing COVID cell within the Ministry and also referred 'Vande Bharat Mission' which repatriates Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 as a part of his address eighth edition of the Good Governance Day celebrations.

The Foreign Secretary mentioned that an enormous effort has gone into implementing a Passport Seva Project (PSP) to improve service delivery and the applicant experience. The Ministry has succeeded in making the process of obtaining a passport simpler and faster, he added.



Shringla said that an international and countrywide networked environment has been created that links concerned agencies which include various units of the Ministry, State Police Departments that conduct physical verification of the applicant's credentials, and India Post for effective delivery of passports.

Earlier, during a keynote address at the Good Governance Week, Jaishankar said: "In these seven years, with the spirit of 'seva', the government has worked towards transformative economic growth, ease of living and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. All of this has direct relevance to good governance."

Hailing Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Devi Shakti, the Foreign Minister said that these are excellent examples of a "whole-of-government approach".

Further, Good Governance week symbolise the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery in consonance with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India. (ANI)

