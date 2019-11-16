Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File Photo)
Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File Photo)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sajith Premadasa frontrunners in race to be President as Sri Lanka heads to polls

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:22 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka]. Nov 16 (ANI): Months after a deadly terror attack shattered the calm that Sri Lanka had and left over 250 people dead, the country heads to polls on November 16 to elect a new President.
With incumbent Maithripala Sirisena choosing not to seek re-election, a total of 35 candidates from several parties are in the fray to replace him.
Al Jazeera reported quoting analysts that the fight is down to two contestants -- the ruling United National Party's (UNP) Sajith Premadasa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the opposition Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) party.
Sajith Premadasa, a cabinet Minister in current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's government, is the son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa who was assassinated by Tamil Tiger rebels in 1993.
On the other hand, Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the brother of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksha. The Rajapaksa brothers are credited with ending the war with Tamil rebels.
According to Al Jazeera, "Rajapaksa presided over the end of Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war with Tamil rebels in 2009 and has been accused of being responsible for human rights violations committed at that time." Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is also backing the SLPP.
Some of the other candidates include Anura Kumara Dissanayake from Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Mahesh Senanayake, the retired Army Chief from National People's Party (NPP).
Sri Lanka based Colombo Page quoted the incumbent President as saying that for the first time in history, the presidential election is fair and peaceful since the incumbent president opted not to seek re-election and to remain non-partisan.
In another report, it quoted the Prime Minister Wikramsinghe as calling on the public to peacefully vote and maintain law and order for a free and fair election.
Referring to the April 21 terror attacks, Al Jazeera stated that voters will be concerned about addressing those issues and ensuring that such attacks do not recur. The attacks adversely impacted the thriving tourism industry in the country.
The term of incumbent President was also marred by his attempt to remove the Prime Minister. The country's top court, however, reinstated Wikramsinghe.
CNN in its report said there are 15.9 million eligible voters in the country and polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. local time, closing at 5 p.m., an hour later than at previous elections.
The winner is expected to be announced by Monday midday, but election officials have warned of potential delays should the result be contested or candidates demand a recount. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:10 IST

US adds five sub-entities owned by Cuban military to list of...

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The United States has added five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to the list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:17 IST

Lebanon: Protests break out over reports of Mohammad Safadi...

Beirut [Lebanon], Nov 16 (ANI): Protestors in Lebanon, who have been demonstrating for past few weeks, once again took to streets on Thursday night (local time) reacting angrily to the reports of business tycoon and former Tripoli Member of Parliament Mohammad Safadi being nominated as the next Pri

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:58 IST

White House releases memo detailing April phone call between...

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The White House has released a memo detailing April phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:22 IST

Bolivia to expel Venezuelan diplomats from the country,...

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has announced that all Venezuelan diplomats would be expelled from the country for "violating diplomatic norms" following the resignation of President Morales.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:44 IST

Former US ambassador to Ukraine testifies in Trump impeachment hearing

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, testified during the public impeachment hearing of US President Donald Trump and discussed her time in Ukraine.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:03 IST

Donald Trump's associate convicted of lying to Congress

Washington [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Roger Stone, the former campaigner of US President Donald Trump and his longtime associate, was convicted on Friday (local time) of lying to Congress and several other charges.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Not joining RCEP a mistake by India, says Chinese professor

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's decision of not joining Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was a mistake, a Chinese academic has said, noting that RCEP was a great idea.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:13 IST

US playing Dalai Lama card shows it lacks strategic vision:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Calling the United States 'naive' for planning at raising the issue of Dalai Lama's succession at the United Nations, Director of China Institute at Fudan University Prof Zhang Weiwei has claimed Washington's actions signify that it lacks a 'strategic vision'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:27 IST

Nepal local government representatives on exposure visit to India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of Nepal local government representatives is in India for an exposure visit as a part of India's post-earthquake reconstruction effort.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:26 IST

LHC admits plea seeking unconditional travel permission for Nawaz Sharif

Lahore (Pakistan), Nov 15 (ANI): Rejecting the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the Lahore High Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list unconditionally.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:26 IST

Gilgit Baltistan: Protests against tax-hike turn massive

Gilgit, PoK (ANI) Nov 15 (ANI): Weeks-long protests against the taxation laws are gaining momentum and reaching wide across Gilgit Baltistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:43 IST

UK top defence officials to visit India later this month: Envoy

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen defence cooperation, United Kingdom's top defence officials will visit India later this month, British High Commissioner, Dominic Asquith, told ANI on Friday.

Read More
iocl